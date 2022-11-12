GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EAF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

GrafTech International stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 51.5% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,830,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,762 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 27.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,608,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,970 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 252.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,010,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,548,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,154 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

