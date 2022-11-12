Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Trading 3.9% Higher

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €10.56 ($10.56) and last traded at €10.49 ($10.49). 297,923 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €10.10 ($10.10).

A number of research analysts recently commented on GYC shares. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.00) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.00) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.00) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($10.90) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.50 ($11.50) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

