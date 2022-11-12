Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in October

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,100 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 566,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 900 ($10.36) to GBX 620 ($7.14) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.00.

Great Portland Estates stock remained flat at $6.01 during midday trading on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

