Hedera Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $909.87 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Hedera has a total market cap of $909.87 million and approximately $19.32 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00078736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00065709 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022846 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000264 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04605427 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $29,144,482.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

