Heirloom Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 546 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.2% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $242,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 391,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 178.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,774,000 after purchasing an additional 323,591 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $515.47. 2,393,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $228.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $491.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

