Heirloom Wealth Management Has $6.31 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 5.2% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,876 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of XOM stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,518,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,880,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.