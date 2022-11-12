Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €65.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($67.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($68.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($73.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €66.70 ($66.70) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($129.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.29.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.