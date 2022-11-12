Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the October 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,806,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the second quarter worth approximately $21,132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 5,633.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 685,305 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth $5,800,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCVI remained flat at $9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $11.03.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

