Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBFGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HMCBF shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $18.62 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF)

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.