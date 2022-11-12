Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HMCBF shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $18.62 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

