Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,163 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $76,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

NASDAQ HON opened at $212.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $224.04. The company has a market cap of $143.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.58 and its 200 day moving average is $186.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

