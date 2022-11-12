Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Position Increased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,234,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 48,634 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.97% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $178,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth $3,891,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $74.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

