Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBAN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.97. 22,359,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,984,388. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,422 shares of company stock worth $751,113. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

