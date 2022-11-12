Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Down 94.4% in October

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the October 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Icanic Brands stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 518,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,261. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Icanic Brands has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.28.
