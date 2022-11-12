iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, November 14th (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, November 14th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.24.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34,283 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

