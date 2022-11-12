IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDACORP stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $102.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,881. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.95. IDACORP has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $118.92.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.