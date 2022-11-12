IDEX (IDEX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.66 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $30.41 million and $3.66 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

