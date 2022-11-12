Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Argus cut their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.63.
Illumina Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.74. 1,311,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,404. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.52. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00.
Insider Activity at Illumina
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.