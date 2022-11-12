Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Argus cut their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.63.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.74. 1,311,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,404. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.52. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

