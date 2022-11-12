IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Buys £148.28 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Roy Twite purchased 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,348 ($15.52) per share, with a total value of £148.28 ($170.73).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Roy Twite acquired 13 shares of IMI stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,157 ($13.32) per share, with a total value of £150.41 ($173.18).

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,435 ($16.52) on Friday. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 1,069 ($12.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,878 ($21.62). The company has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,839.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,191.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,239.25.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($20.15) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,812.50 ($20.87).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

