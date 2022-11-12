Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$81.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IMO. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$71.94.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$76.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$41.04 and a 52 week high of C$79.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

