Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Innospec Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IOSP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.24. The company had a trading volume of 77,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,762. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $111.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 557.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

