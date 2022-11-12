Insider Selling: Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) CEO Sells $366,500.00 in Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Titan International Price Performance

TWI stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $947.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.31. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

About Titan International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Titan International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

