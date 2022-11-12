Insider Selling: Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) CEO Sells $366,500.00 in Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Titan International Price Performance
TWI stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $947.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.31. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
