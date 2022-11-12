Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UDR Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:UDR opened at $40.11 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.61.
UDR Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
