Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after buying an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after purchasing an additional 504,364 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,390,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

EMN opened at $89.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.93. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

