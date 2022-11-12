Inspire Investing LLC Has $899,000 Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 308.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PII. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Polaris by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII opened at $116.62 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $127.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.44.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

