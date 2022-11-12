Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,601 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 31.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 6.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 6,300.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STM opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $52.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

STM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

