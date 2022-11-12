Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 70.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 280.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Stephens assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $289.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

