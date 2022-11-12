Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 53,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 36,588 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $102.80.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

