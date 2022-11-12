Inspire Investing LLC Sells 303 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 4,707.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

UI stock opened at $288.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.37. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.15 and a 1 year high of $350.63.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $443.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.97 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.63% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

