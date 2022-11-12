Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Trading Up 2.3 %

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

