Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Down 96.3% in October

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the October 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
IPKW traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $33.26. 5,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,978. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
