Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Down 96.3% in October

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the October 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

IPKW traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $33.26. 5,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,978. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.