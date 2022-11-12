Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises 2.0% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.51. 87,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,021. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $327.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.20.

