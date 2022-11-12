IOTA (MIOTA) Market Capitalization Tops $609.58 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. IOTA has a total market cap of $609.58 million and $8.74 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000661 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002341 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00015021 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000158 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
