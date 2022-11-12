iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Bought by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $88.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,144. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.31.

