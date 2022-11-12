iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,607 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $18,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 44,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,538. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49.

