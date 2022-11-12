iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 52,270,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,757,896. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

