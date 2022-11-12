iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDG stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $68.51 and a 12-month high of $95.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,276 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter.

