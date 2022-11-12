iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Boosted by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.4% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after acquiring an additional 281,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,160,000 after acquiring an additional 47,209 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,634. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.96. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

