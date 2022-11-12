Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.17. 341,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,539. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 39.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Itron by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

