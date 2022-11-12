ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.99 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITT. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.80.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.60. 455,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,537. ITT has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $105.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

ITT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of ITT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 9.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ITT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in ITT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

