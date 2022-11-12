Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Down 92.1% in October

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the October 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Izotropic Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IZOZF remained flat at $0.47 during trading hours on Friday. 27,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,213. Izotropic has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.
About Izotropic
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Izotropic (IZOZF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.