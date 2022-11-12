Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Down 92.1% in October

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the October 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IZOZF remained flat at $0.47 during trading hours on Friday. 27,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,213. Izotropic has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

