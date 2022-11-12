Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Short Interest Up 306.0% in October

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 306.0% from the October 15th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Creek Investment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 228,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 58,903 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Jack Creek Investment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 307,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Jack Creek Investment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 584,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Jack Creek Investment by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,092,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 120,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Jack Creek Investment Trading Up 0.0 %

Jack Creek Investment stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,116. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Jack Creek Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Jack Creek Investment Company Profile

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

