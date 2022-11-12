Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €53.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($53.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($56.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($63.10) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($54.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($64.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €50.88 ($50.88) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion and a PE ratio of 31.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.91. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €40.32 ($40.32) and a twelve month high of €67.66 ($67.66).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

