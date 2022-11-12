Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.43.

JCI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,611,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

