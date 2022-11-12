Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SEB Equities lowered Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kahoot! ASA from 30.00 to 29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Performance

Shares of KHOTF opened at $2.30 on Friday. Kahoot! ASA has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

