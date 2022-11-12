KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

KBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,791. KBR has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in KBR by 1.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 17,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in KBR by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

