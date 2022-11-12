Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.16-$4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.89.

Kellogg Stock Down 2.9 %

K traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.98. 4,258,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 49,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $3,707,281.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,091.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 35.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $212,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

