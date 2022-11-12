Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $22.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

KRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $44,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,501.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $509,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 612,593 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,629.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $44,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,616 shares in the company, valued at $826,501.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KRP opened at $17.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.46. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.65%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

