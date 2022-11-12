Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, November 14th

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, November 14th.

Kintara Therapeutics Price Performance

Kintara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 7,839,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,628. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 667,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 411.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 478,579 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

Featured Articles

