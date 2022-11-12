Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kohl’s also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.40.

KSS stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,937,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,162. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $11,078,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $7,180,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 90,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Kohl’s by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 53,562 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

