Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

KTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

KTB opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

